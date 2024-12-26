Absent WWE Star Set To Make In-Ring Return

WWE is sending another talent to Japan, with Omos set to appear at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025.

Under Vince McMahon’s leadership, Omos was a prominent figure on WWE television, managed by MVP and even competing against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. However, since Triple H assumed creative control of the main roster, Omos’s role has diminished, with his appearances largely limited to live events. His most recent match was on the April 5 episode of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Despite his reduced role, WWE officials have reportedly considered using Omos in an attraction capacity, an idea supported by The Undertaker on his podcast. This aligns with WWE’s decision to feature Omos in special appearances like his upcoming match in NOAH.

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced today that Omos will take part in The New Year event, furthering WWE’s partnership with the promotion. He joins WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who is slated to face Ulka Sasaki on the same card.

As of now, there is no word on when Omos will next appear in WWE, but his participation in this high-profile international event keeps him in the spotlight.