Absent WWE Star Teases Return

At a time when WWE’s revenue is booming, one star has remained on the sidelines, preparing toward a comeback.

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for nearly a year, having last appeared after the Royal Rumble in January 2023. She lost against Bianca Belair, the Raw Women’s Champion at the time. When she took time off, she expected to return and be aligned with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt was removed from television owing to heart problems in March of that year, and he died later that year from a heart attack. Bliss got pregnant and gave birth to her first child.

Since then, Bliss has made it known that she wants to return to in-ring action and has taken steps toward that goal. She has returned to the ring at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and just last month posted a video on social media of herself doing her Twisted Bliss finisher while practicing in the ring.

Earlier this month, she posted a snapshot of her blonde hair with pink highlights, after previously having only blonde hair. Now, Bliss has given this teaser on Twitter, hinting at a return: