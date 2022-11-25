Absolute Intense Wrestling “Hell On Earth XVII” Full Line-Up (11/25/22) Matt Cardona, Masha Slamovich

Absolute Intense Wrestling’s “Hell On Earth XVII” event will be held at the Force Sports Eastlake in Eastlake, OH on November 25th.

The current Absolute Champion Joshua Bishop is scheduled to defend the title against Erick Stevens in the main event.

Matt Cardona is also scheduled to compete on the show as he meets Wes Barkley in a featured matchup. This will be a rematch of their February 2022 AIW match that saw Cardona defeat Barkley.

The AIW Tag Team Championship and Intense Championship will both be on the line at AIW “Hell on Earth XVII”.

Here is the full line up for AIW “Hell on Earth XVII”:

Absolute Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) vs Erick Stevens

Joshua Bishop (c) vs Erick Stevens AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Bulking Season (c) vs 9 to 5

Bulking Season (c) vs 9 to 5 Masha Slamovich vs Joseline Navarro

Matt Cardona vs Wes Barkley

Isaiah Broner vs Dominic Garrini

Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger (c) vs Kaplan vs Matthew Justice w/ Bill Alfonso

Derek Dillinger (c) vs Kaplan vs Matthew Justice w/ Bill Alfonso Youthanasia vs Bitcoinboiz w/ The Duke

Tyson Riggs vs Vik Vice vs Austin James vs Sam Holloway vs Riley Rose vs Chase Oliver

Shaw Mason vs Cisco Silver

PME vs Members Only

AIW “Hell On Earth XVII” will air live on FITE +.