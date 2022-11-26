Absolute Intense Wrestling “Hell On Earth XVII” Results (11/25/22)

On November 25th, Absolute Intense Wrestling presented it’s “Hell On Earth XVII” event at the Force Sports Eastlake in Eastlake, OH.

The Absolute Champion Joshua Bishop is defended his title against Erick Stevens in the featured match up.

Matt Cardona was also on the show as he met Wes Barkley in a rematch of their February 2022 AIW match that saw Cardona defeat Barkley.

Impact Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich opened the show against Indy star Joseline Navarro.

Here are the full results and highlights for AIW’s “Hell On Earth XVII” event:

Absolute Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) defeated Erick Stevens

Scramble Match: Austin James defeated Tyson Riggs, Matt Cross, Sam Holloway, Riley Rose, Chase Oliver

Members Only (Malcolm Cambridge and Calvin G Lewis) defeated PME (Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia)

Shaw Mason defeated Cisco Silver

Bitcoinboiz (Eric Taylor and Mikey Montgomery) w/ The Duke defeated Vik Vice and Hawkins Hendri

Joseline Navarro defeated Masha Slamovich