Absolute Intense Wrestling “Hell On Earth XVII” Results (11/25/22)

On November 25th, Absolute Intense Wrestling presented it’s “Hell On Earth XVII” event at the Force Sports Eastlake in Eastlake, OH.
The Absolute Champion Joshua Bishop is defended his title against Erick Stevens in the featured match up.
Matt Cardona was also on the show as he met Wes Barkley in a rematch of their February 2022 AIW match that saw Cardona defeat Barkley.
Impact Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich opened the show against Indy star Joseline Navarro.
Here are the full results and highlights for AIW’s “Hell On Earth XVII” event:
- Absolute Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) defeated Erick Stevens
- Intense Championship Match Triple Threat: Derek Dillinger (c) defeated Kaplan and Matthew Justice w/ Bill Alfonso
- Wes Barkley defeated Matt Cardona
- Scramble Match: Austin James defeated Tyson Riggs, Matt Cross, Sam Holloway, Riley Rose, Chase Oliver
- AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Bulking Season (Chuck Stone and Arthur Mcarther) (c) defeated 9 to 5 (Louis Lydon and Jack Verville)
- Isaiah Broner defeated Dominic Garrini
- Members Only (Malcolm Cambridge and Calvin G Lewis) defeated PME (Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia)
- Shaw Mason defeated Cisco Silver
- Bitcoinboiz (Eric Taylor and Mikey Montgomery) w/ The Duke defeated Vik Vice and Hawkins Hendri
- Joseline Navarro defeated Masha Slamovich
ABSOLUTE LUNATICS #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/iCZ9Afd0Jr
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 26, 2022
remember Erick Stevens? he was a nice guy. shame what @JoshuaBishop_ did to him. #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/CDioNkN50t
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 26, 2022
🚨🚨FITE has the best #BlackFriday deal for only $4.99…#FITE+
🔊🔊@aiwrestling #AIWHOE17 is STREAMING LIVE on #FITEPlus.
Join now & get a 7-day FREE Trial ($4.99/mo or $49.99/yr)
👇🏼https://t.co/ZE6O46IO0K pic.twitter.com/tOfoTOwwca
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 26, 2022
another weekend for @ThrashJustice #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/kbh1jWHbPQ
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 26, 2022
.@WesBarkley goes for the rolling clothesline but @TheMattCardona counters with a double knee face buster! @aiwrestling #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/GnHzaQEi0A
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) November 26, 2022