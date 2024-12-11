Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven Announced For TNA Final Resolution 2024

Another new match has been announced for TNA Final Resolution 2024.

Ahead of Friday’s special event, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven for the show on December 13.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 12/13 special event:

* TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis

* TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

* #1 Contender For TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Leon Slater vs. JDC

* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven