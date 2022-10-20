Ace Steel Did Not Expect to Be Released by AEW

Ace Steel, along with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, was involved in a brawl at AEW All Out and has since left the company.

During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Omega and threw a chair. Due to an ongoing independent investigation, everyone involved in the altercation has been placed on suspension and is not permitted to speak publicly about the incident.

Steel was released by AEW earlier this week, as PWMania.com previously reported.

On F4Wonline.com, Dave Meltzer replied to a user who said, “It has been about a week since Ace Steel tweeted “Freedom” by the Blues Brothers Sounds like he was told he was being let go, but the news got out today.”

Steel believed he wouldn’t be fired, according to Meltzer. He stated, “Nope, he actually thought the opposite and was surprised.”

Steel joined the promotion earlier this year as a producer and later made an appearance on television during the All Out build-up to motivate Punk for taking on Jon Moxley there.