Ace Steel Discusses His Work As A Producer In TNA Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend Ace Steel spoke with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including his work as a producer in TNA Wrestling and working with talents like Mustafa Ali and Joe Hendry.

Steel said, “I’m cutting my chops more and more as a producer. I produced for other companies starting with WWE, giving me that training ground in the basis and then just … I don’t [want to] say perfecting it but working hard at the craft … They give me an opportunity to work with different talents … I work with a guy like Mustafa Ali, who, when I was dipping out of wrestling, period, he’s cutting his teeth on the Chicago independents. So, it’s a little full circle. Same with Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry and I were slammed together, and it’s a great union … for working together. Lo and behold …this man has just finally hit his stride and caught steam … He’s one of the most over guys that exist at this moment.”

You can check out Steel’s comments in the video below.