Ace Steel Doing Wrestling Seminars Following AEW Release, Photos and News

Following his departure from AEW, former AEW producer Ace Steel has returned to hosting pro wrestling seminars.

Steel was released from AEW last month after the investigation into what happened during the backstage fight at All Out in September, in which Steel and longtime friend CM Punk fought AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, was completed.

In an update, Steel, who has trained numerous pro wrestlers over the years, hosted a seminar on Saturday, November 12 at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, TX.

The three-hour seminar cost $40 and was open to all current wrestlers.

The school captioned photos from the seminar, “Thank you @acesofsteel for coming in for a seminar! We will definitely have you back soon!!”

Steel commented on the seminar on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that he is now calling them “workshops” because of the effort put in.

“Really enjoyed doing a Workshop down at The Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio,TX. @hybridschoolofwrestling Lot’s of hungry folks anxious to get better and excel in the wrestling world. I’ve renamed my seminars “WORKSHOPS” as we certainly put the work in #acesofsteelworkshop #acesteel #prowrestling #harleyrace #wwe #nxt #roh #aew #acesplace #texaswrestling #hybridschoolofwrestling #rootsoffight,” he wrote.

“We loved having you come in, the students already talked about wanting you to come back. So we’ll have to start working on that soon,” Hybrid said in the comments.

“@hybridschoolofwrestling I totally look forward to it… thanks again for the hospitality [sign of the horns emoji] [heart emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” Steel responded.

The aforementioned posts are available below: