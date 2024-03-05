Ace Steel On CM Punk’s Promo Segment With Drew McIntyre On WWE RAW

Former AEW star and CM Punk’s close friend Ace Steel recently appeared on an episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including not knowing the ending to the WWE Title Match at Money in the Bank 2011 between 16-time World Champion John Cena and The Best In The World.

Steel said, “I didn’t know the finish. I was there all day, hanging out; I think I was hanging out talking to [William] Regal and various other people.”

On being glad he didn’t know the finish to the match.

“When I sat down for that show to start, as I’m watching the matches it occurred to me… I didn’t know the finish. And I went, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t wanna know.’ I wanna watch it, and although I’m not a fan, I wanted to be surprised whichever way it went.”

On Punk’s promo segment with Drew McIntyre last month on RAW:

“I still want to be that way. Like that promo the other night, the way it ran even with Drew, when he had that line, ‘I prayed for you to get your injury. For you to get hurt.’ Oh, man, I was howling just like everybody else.”

You can check out Steel’s comments in the video below.