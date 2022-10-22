Ace Steel Reacts to “False Accusations” in a Cryptic Post Following AEW Release

A few days after it was reported that AEW had released him, Ace Steel uploaded an intriguing photo to his Instagram story.

His departure follows his involvement in the AEW All Out backstage brawl alongside CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. During the fight, Steel allegedly threw a chair and bit Omega.

As previously reported, before being informed of the decision, Steel believed he would not be let go by the promotion.

While posting a picture of Macho Man Randy Savage infamously confronting Hulk Hogan backstage, Steel appeared to make a reference to things not feeling legitimate. “False accusations running wild,” he wrote in the post’s caption. It is unclear whether he is referring to the rumor that he planned to remain in AEW or the outcome of the fight.

Due to an ongoing investigation by a third party, all parties involved in the altercation have been suspended and are unable to comment publicly on the incident.