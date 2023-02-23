Action Andretti Opens Up About Finding Out He Would Defeat Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Action Andretti recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Andretti talked about his win over Chris Jericho:

“I mean, my thoughts were everywhere after that match. There was a lot to soak in and then realize like what just really happened out there. I had a lot going on in my head before the match, and then all the things after. I knew I just accomplished a huge thing in my life, like the biggest accomplishment I have ever accomplished in my life. I knew that it was going to change from there and it was most likely not going to be the same, and it has not. I was very overwhelmed in a way with several different emotions after that match. I knew things were going to change for the better for me, and it felt great.”

Andretti revealed how his match with Jericho came about:

“A couple of months prior to that, Q.T. Marshall and I wrestled and we had a phenomenal match and it was very good. The crowd was very into it. The crowd was very behind me, which was something you don’t see coming in as an extra too much, you know, getting the crowd behind you. We went out there and we had a really good match together. Like I said, the fans were really into it. Chris happened to see that match that night. He really liked what he saw out of me. A couple of months later, I got an email to get flown out to Texas for AEW. I had no clue what I was going out there for, but I’ve never flown out before for any AEW event or wrestling event, period. I’ve never been flown out before. That alone was new for me. I got to Texas the night before Dynamite on Tuesday. No clue what I’m doing. Seeing all the wrestlers around like they know each other. They don’t know who the hell I am. I’m the new kid here. Like, what’s this guy doing here? Then we got to TV that next day and I saw the announcement that Chris Jericho is going to be in action, no pun intended. I had my fingers crossed, like, hey, maybe that’s something I could do. I remember seeing the House of Black in action as well. You know, I was like, maybe I’ll just be doing the six men with them. Who knows what I’m doing here. I got the conversation that I was gonna be wrestling Chris that night. I couldn’t believe that was going to be happening, that I was just going to be wrestling him in general. Getting out to wrestle on live TV for the first time was an incredible thing to hear. We put the match together. We said what we’re gonna do out there and made magic happen. Here we are now, months later, and people are still talking about the whole thing, so we definitely made a moment happen out there. I just feel honored to be able to be the one that was the guy in there with Chris to make that moment happen that people are still talking about. That night had the whole wrestling world talking. It was incredible.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)