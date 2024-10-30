Actor Dresses As WWE Star For Halloween, JBL On Joe Hendry/TNA Bound For Glory

– JBL reacted to a post by Joe Hendry on X sharing an image of him hitting his “Clothesline from Hell” and costing him the TNA World Championship in his title match against Nic Nemeth at TNA Bound For Glory 2024. The WWE Hall of Fame legend wrote, “I still believe in Joe Hendry.”

– Actor Lin Manuel Miranda took part in a photo shoot with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The award-winning actor dressed up as “Dirty” Dom for the Halloween holiday.

