Actors Announced For “Young Rock” Series On NBC

The Rock took to Instagram this morning and revealed the main cast members for his upcoming “Young Rock” comedy series that is scheduled to premiere on NBC in the near future. The series will look at Rock’s formative years, with The Great One himself appearing in each episode.

Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company is one of the groups behind the new series. Rock noted that production is kicking off this week.

Bradley Constant will star as the 15 year old Dwayne Johnson.

“#YOUNGROCK Officially KICKIN’ OFF PRODUCTION! Ladies & gents, here’s the cast of our new @NBC comedy, #YOUNGROCK. A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up. @bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass [laugh emoji] [muscle emoji] This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch!,” Rock wrote of Constant.

Stacey Leilua will play his mother, Ata Johnson.

Rock wrote, “And playing my mom @atajohnson aka Mama Rock is the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. Many of you know my moms story – cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet. And still goes to smack me when I cuss [face palm emoji] [laughing emoji]”

Rock’s grandmother Lia Maivia will be played by Ana Tuisila.

“This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson – me [smiley emoji] She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch!,” Rock wrote of the role.

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Rock remembered his father when commenting on the role.

He wrote, “And playing the OG original Rock – my pops, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson [explosion emoji] As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him [folded hands emoji] My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This ones for you Rock.”

The 20 year old version of Rock will be played by Uli Latukefu.

“Coming in hot and lowering the University of MIAMI BOOM [football emoji] [explosion emoji] is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U – these years were some of my most defining. The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude and clearly eating too much pizza,” Rock wrote.

Finally, it was announced that the 10 year old Rock will be played by Adrian Groulx. Rock referred to the actor as the anchor of the show, and his hero.

“This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero [fist emoji] He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing ‘little Dewey’ – yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather – as in dewdrops. Jesus. [face palm emoji] [laughing emoji] At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell [devil emoji], was already girl crazy [crazy face emoji] and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed [blood drop emoji] [emoji] [skull emoji] [laughing emoji] This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub [cub emoji] who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji] This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one!,” Rock wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the “Young Rock” series on NBC. You can see Rock’s cast announcements with photos below: