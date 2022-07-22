Adam Cole Addresses His Current Health and Injury at AEW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Cole reportedly sustained a concussion and a ruptured labrum at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

Cole recently spoke with GameSpot’s Wrestle Buddies podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:

His health and recovery: “I’m doing ok. I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recovery for sure. I have a great team around me that is helping and just making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic as far as making sure that I’m getting the right care that I deserve. And I feel like a progress and a move forward every single week for sure. Because I had been — I was pretty banged up. So, again, for 14 years, being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I had ever had off, ever, as far as traveling, being on the road, was one month. I’ve been going, going, going non-stop. So eventually our bodies kind of catch up to us and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering for me and then with what happened at Forbidden Door. But I feel good. I’m very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon. I’m excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But, yeah, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling good.”

The Forbidden Door injury: “Injuries like that can be a little bit scary. I think not just for me but kind of for everybody. But like I said, fortunately — the most important thing in a situation like that is having a good team of people who know what they’re doing and are concerned about your wellbeing being around you. And that was definitely the case for me. So, yeah, I’m getting the proper care that I need and I’ll be good to go in no time. It was definitely scary for me too.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)