Adam Cole Addresses His Future With AEW Following Return From A Broken Ankle Injury

Adam Cole talked about his future with AEW in an interview with the Stick To Wrestling podcast following his recovery from a broken ankle injury.

“Yes, yes (it is my goal to end my career in AEW). I believe so. Of course, like we say in pro wrestling, obviously never say never. You never know what’s gonna happen but I love AEW with all of my heart. I love our crew, I love our boss, I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

Cole also commented on if there were plans for him to win the AEW world title prior to injury:

“So, as you know in the world of professional wrestling, there are constantly different ideas being thrown around or changes constantly. So, do I know for sure that I was gonna be in line to becoming the AEW World Champion? I’m not totally sure but that’s certainly where it seemed like we were going. That’s certainly the direction that I think very possibly could have happened had I not been injured which really did add to the mental anguish of the entire process but again, there are constant roadblocks thrown our way all the time. We gotta adapt, we have to pivot, and I still have a lot of my wrestling career left so I certainly hope the AEW World Title is in my future in the future.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)