Adam Cole Addresses The Status of His Twitch Channel

With rumors going around about Adam Cole possibly re-signing with WWE and joining the main roster, there has been speculation about the fate of his Twitch channel. Last year, WWE implemented a ban on the usage of third-party services such as Twitch and Cameo for main roster talent.

During a recent live stream, Cole addressed the status of his channel:

“But guys, I love y’all so much. I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours, but it makes me so happy to even be able to stream for a little bit, and it’s why, when I say, no matter what. There is a zero chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart, and I love you guys. That’s how important you are to me because you guys make me feel very important. So, again, there’s been a lot going on lately. I just want to make sure everyone knows that this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere.”