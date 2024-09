According to PWInsider.com, Adam Cole and former ROH owner Cary Silkin were backstage on this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Silkin was just visiting, but there is no word on why Cole was there.

Cole has been out of in-ring action for nearly a year due to his broken foot and was reportedly walking around fine at All Out, however there is no known return date for him at this time.