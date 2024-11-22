Adam Cole Believes He Will Eventually Get His Hands On MJF

AEW star Adam Cole spoke with 94WIP on a number of topics, including how he will not get involved in Roderick Strong’s match with MJF at Full Gear as he knows Strong can handle himself and how he believes he will eventually get his hands on the former AEW World Champion.

Cole said, “I feel like Max does what Max always does and that’s try at every turn to put everything in his favor. I feel like Max made it incredibly clear, especially after what happened this past week on Dynamite, that he wants nothing to do with me. That’s fine, at least for the time being, I know Roddy is gonna smash him and get his hands on him at the pay-per-view. I’m not done, even though I did not win those three matches, I will in some way, shape, or form eventually get my hands on MJF, it just won’t be this Saturday. I’ll certainly have a discussion with Roddy. I do understand that I know Max better than anyone literally in the history of AEW. By no means will I be involved [in the match], I’m gonna let Roddy do his thing, I know he can handle himself, but yeah, me and Roddy will definitely have some private conversations. We actually already have.”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)