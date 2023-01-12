Adam Cole & Britt Baker Touch On Issues Cole Has Been Dealing With

Following his return on AEW Dynamite this week, Adam Cole and his better-half, Dr. Britt Baker, took to social media to elaborate on what he said in his promo during his appearance on the show.

“For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments,” Baker wrote. “There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk.”

Baker added, “I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.”

Cole later responded to the tweet, writing, “Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

Check out the Twitter exchange from the AEW power couple via the posts embedded below.