Adam Cole Comments On AEW World Championship Match At Revolution

Adam Cole says a Revolution will most certainly take place on March 6 as he challenges AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Cole took to Twitter this week with his first public comments since AEW announced Cole vs. Page for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Cole billed the match as the present and future of AEW vs. the other Adam.

“The present & future of @AEW vs. ‘the other Adam.’ March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM,” he wrote.

Cole added in a follow-up tweet today, “March 6 will be a full circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew”

AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL.