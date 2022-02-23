Adam Cole Comments On AEW World Championship Match At Revolution

Adam Cole says a Revolution will most certainly take place on March 6 as he challenges AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.
Cole took to Twitter this week with his first public comments since AEW announced Cole vs. Page for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Cole billed the match as the present and future of AEW vs. the other Adam.
“The present & future of @AEW vs. ‘the other Adam.’ March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM,” he wrote.
Cole added in a follow-up tweet today, “March 6 will be a full circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew”
AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL.
March 6 will be a full circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew https://t.co/Ajhblw30Wu
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 23, 2022
The present & future of @AEW vs. “the other Adam.”
March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM https://t.co/q6mDYS5Rtc
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 21, 2022