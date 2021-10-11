Adam Cole Comments On Bobby Fish Joining The AEW Roster

During an appearance at a New York City Comic Con panel, Adam Cole talked about his former Undisputed Era partner Bobby Fish becoming part of the AEW roster…

“The last time I was around Bobby Fish, things with my former group didn’t end so well. I’m not sure we’re on the best terms. However, I am very happy that he’s in AEW, I hope everybody else too. We’ll see if it gets to the point where we invite him into The Elite. I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for that yet.”

It was recently noted by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that Bobby Fish’s deal with AEW “was recommended and largely put together by The Young Bucks.”