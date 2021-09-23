Adam Cole Comments On If WWE NXT Was Interested In Signing Britt Baker

Adam Cole recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast and talked about him and girlfriend Britt Baker working for separate companies:

“Britt was in such an interesting spot where, because of AEW and because she’s so talented, stuff blew up for her overnight. That’s how it felt. She had been doing great on the independents and had been doing well and formed relationships with other girls and other promoters and all of a sudden, here she is with this brand new company that is on fire and she’s knocking it out of the park.

I know for sure that NXT was interested in saying, ‘Hey, if Britt is available please let us know’, and I know AEW was interested in me as well. It was an interesting back and forth of, ‘It’d be cool if you came here’, or, ‘It’d be cool if I came there’, but we were both under contract. Not much we could do, but we did fantasize about those things.”

Cole also talked about how the couple managed to work separately:

“We always found time for each other and made sure to obviously spend as much time together as we can. Every time after a show, she would call me. It would normally be very late because by the time AEW is done, it’s late. I would call her. She has been so busy lately, and I was pretty busy as well. There would be many weeks where I would see her for like half a day, once a week. Now, the coolest thing to me is to be able to be backstage and to have her go, ‘This is a promo I’m going to do’ or ‘This is a match I’m doing to do. Can I run it by you?’ Then we talk about it and then she goes out and does it. My favorite part is sitting in the back and watching it with everyone. When she does really well and everyone is reacting to it backstage and all excited. I get to be right there to give her a big hug or tell her how great she did. You don’t realize how important it is to be in the same company with your partner until you get the chance to do it. Now the idea of going back to the other way makes me very sad.”