Adam Cole Comments On Johnny Gargano Possibly Signing With AEW

During an appearance on the Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate podcast, Adam Cole talked about Johnny Gargano possibly signing with AEW:

“So, I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favorite opponents of all-time. Me and him had a series of matches in NXT that to this day, I’m incredibly proud of. Again, another fantastic human being across the board as well. So, Johnny is a guy that I would really, really love to see in AEW for sure. Again, who knows? As the wrestling landscape continues to change and evolve — me and Johnny chat but more so just about real-life stuff. You know, I haven’t pressed him too hard on what he wants to do. I know he has a baby on the way which is really exciting. So right now, I know he’s super focused on that, which is cool. But yeah, I love Johnny to death and I think it’d be amazing if he ended up in AEW. I think that’d be really cool.”