Adam Cole Comments On NXT Championship Shot, Finn Balor Hypes Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Adam Cole and Finn Balor have been tweeting to build to tomorrow’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II match for the vacant NXT Title.

“At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II,” Cole wrote.

As noted, the title match will open tomorrow’s broadcast on the USA Network.

