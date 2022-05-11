Adam Cole Compares The Differences Between AEW and WWE NXT

AEW star Adam Cole talked about how working for the company has been different from his time with WWE NXT, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

“Personally, the biggest thing by far is the fact that I get to travel and spend more time with Britt Baker. There was a minute there where I felt like I was maybe seeing her once every week and a half just because our schedules were so different. Now to go from barely seeing each other and FaceTiming for a couple of minutes after a match to let me know that she’s okay to actually being able to be behind the curtain and give her a hug and talk to her right away and to be able to travel with her has been amazing. So personally that’s been fantastic.”

“Creatively, I’d say by far, the biggest difference is NXT had a very hands on approach, which is wonderful. It’s a great learning experience. When you look at guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H, who have an exact vision of where they wanted to go, how they wanted the promos to sound, and what they wanted us to say. Then as time went on, I got more freedom you could call it, whether it be with promos and matches, because they started to trust me. With AEW, from the beginning, no one has ever handed me a script for a promo. No one has ever told me directly how they want my match to go. You get that creative process and that freedom to do as you please, especially if you’re someone who’s trusted. Fortunately with AEW, from the beginning, I’ve been trusted. So I’d say they definitely give you a lot more stuff to play with, and use your own creative process to go about things that you want to.”



(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)