Adam Cole Confirms He And Britt Baker Have Broken Up

AEW stars Adam Cole and Britt Baker’s romantic relationship has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

Rumors of their breakup began when Cole announced that he was moving from Florida to Pennsylvania alone.

While speaking with SI.com, Cole confirmed the rumors.

He said, “We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true.”

“I think the world of Britt. I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me. We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn’t mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She’s someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly, and there is no ill will between me and her whatsoever.”