Adam Cole Confirms His Goal Remains The AEW World Championship

AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Renee Paquette on Up Close about a number of topics, including how his goal of wanting to become the AEW World Champion will never change.

Cole said, “So I’m really enjoying being in a trio, obviously, with Roddy and Kyle. So I think at the end of the day, being the Trios Champions here in AEW would be, would be really, really awesome for me. But I’ve said this since I started in AEW: I desperately want to be the AEW World Champion someday. So going forward, that is my goal. That goal will never change, and that’s the focus for 2025.”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)