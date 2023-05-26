Adam Cole Gives Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW Status

Could AEW fans see Kyle O’Reilly in the near future?

Adam Cole thinks so.

The pro wrestling star recently spoke with Barstool Sports’ ‘Rasslin’ program for an in-depth interview promoting his Unsanctioned Match against Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 on Sunday and during the discussion, he spoke about O’Reilly’s current status.

“He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track,” Cole said of O’Reilly. “There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that.”

Cole continued, “Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.”

Check out the complete Adam Cole interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.