Adam Cole Hypes Championship Match At NXT TakeOver: IYH

As noted, The Velveteen Dream vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole is now official for the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House” event. NXT General Manager William Regal said he will find a special location or “environment” for the match, indicating that it could be another cinematic-style main event.

Cole took to Twitter and reacted to the match announcement, saying it’s time to put Dream to rest.

“I’m the greatest NXT Champion of all time. It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact. It’s time I put this “Dream” to rest. #AdamColeBayBay,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when the location for the match will be announced, but we will keep you updated. Below is Cole’s full tweet: