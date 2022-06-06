Adam Cole Injury Update, Expected in Time for Forbidden Door PPV

AEW is dealing with a number of high-profile injuries, including World Champion CM Punk, who is set to have surgery after suffering a foot injury, Bryan Danielson, who will miss a few weeks of action, and Adam Cole, who is now on the shelf.

Cole suffered an injury in the match after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing, as he was pulled from a ten-man tag team match on last week’s AEW Dynamite. There’s still no information on what kind of injuries Cole is suffering from.

On June 26th, AEW will present its Forbidden Door pay-per-view alongside NJPW, and fans are wondering who will be in the event after the company holding a battle royal this week on Dynamite to see who advances to wrestle Jon Moxley in the interim title eliminator series later that night.

According to Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, while Cole will not be in the match, but he is expected to return in time for the upcoming PPV event.

“I was told that Danielson is out 1-2 weeks and probably no Cole until Forbidden Door. They’re going to let him rest up.”