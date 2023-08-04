Adam Cole Is Proud To Headline AEW ALL IN Against MJF

Adam Cole is proud these days.

The All Elite Wrestling star took to social media on Thursday and wrote that he has gone from being terrified that his career might be over nine months ago, to preparing to headline AEW ALL IN 2023 against MJF for the AEW Championship.

“9 months ago, I was terrified that I may never be able to wrestle again,” Cole wrote. “Now, me and one of my best friends go toe to toe for the most precious prize in our sport.”

Cole continued, “At one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time. Proud.”