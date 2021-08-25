Adam Cole Appearing For WWE and Mattel This Week

Adam Cole is set to make one more WWE appearance before he becomes a free agent on Friday.

As noted, Cole is reportedly done with the company after Sunday’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. He is set to officially become a free agent after his contract extension expires on Friday.

In an update, WWE announced today that Cole and Johnny Gargano will join Mattel representatives for a special live product reveal on Amazon Live this Thursday at 6pm ET.

The live reveal will see Cole, Gargano and Mattel reps show off new WWE toys and collector’s items.

Gargano responded to the WWE announcement with a GIF of he and Cole, and Cole re-tweeted that post, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s status and future. Below is WWE’s announcement on the Amazon Live stream, which includes the link: