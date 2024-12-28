Adam Cole On Possibly Winning The Dynamite Diamond Ring From MJF

Top AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including MJF taking shots at his relationship with Britt Baker ending.

Cole said, “If this was maybe a year ago, I think it would’ve gotten under my skin. But like i said, I’ve gotten to know MJF over the years, I know exactly what he’s doing. When you know that you’re trying to be manipulated, it’s easier to avoid being manipulated and Max was doing everything in his power, like I said, to get under my skin and I wasn’t going to let it happen to the point where I’m saving a lot of energy for when we do get to World’s End and I can punch him in the mouth for a lot of the things that he said.”

On possibly winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring from MJF:

“Yeah, it is possible. I would actually love to get my hands on it so the rest of the world never has to see it again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)