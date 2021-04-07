Adam Cole On Starting His 13th Year As A Wrestler

Tuesday 4/6 marked the beginning of Adam Cole’s 13th year as a pro wrestler. Cole took to Twitter and commented on the milestone, looking ahead to his Unsanctioned Match against Kyle O’Reilly at the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show.

“Today is the start of my 13th year as a pro wrestler. April 6 will always be special… Couldn’t think of a better way to bring in my 13th year… #Unsanctioned #TwoMoreDays,” Cole wrote.

Cole started training at the Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Academy while a senior in high school back in November 2007. He made his CZW debut a few months later, and then debuted with the Adam Cole name on June 21, 2008.