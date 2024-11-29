Adam Cole On The Weirdest Place Fans Have Said His Catchphrase To Him

Top AEW star Adam Cole appeared on The Happy Hour, where he talked about a number of topics including the weirdest place anyone has said his catchphrase “Adam Cole Bay-Bay” back to him.

Cole said, “One time, I was standing at a urinal, doing the deed, and someone yelled, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay!’ That was funny. That was a funny moment. I think it was Atlanta airport. That’s a big connection area for me when I fly. One time, I was there, and someone decided to yell it. I appreciated it. It was nice encouragement.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



