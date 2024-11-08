Adam Cole Reacts To Criticism Of MJF Rivalry

Top AEW star Adam Cole appeared on the Stick To Wrestling podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the criticisms he receives on his ongoing storyline feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Cole said, “I understand, big time, why a lot of this could be confusing or hard to understand, but I think the easiest way for me to put this is to do my best to remind everyone who the real MJF is … MJF really needed to be taught a lesson. The way he’s treated anyone he’s ever interacted with all throughout AEW … This guy has shown his true colors time and time again.”

On The Undisputed Kingdom reaffirming their loyalty to him:

“I know it’s a confusing situation, but as anyone who’s lived life knows, life can be confusing sometimes, and filled with shades of grey.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.