Adam Cole Reportedly Makes Final NXT Appearance At TakeOver 36

Adam Cole is reportedly done with the WWE NXT brand. Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 event saw Cole lose to Kyle O’Reilly in the 2 of 3 Falls match. O’Reilly won the first fall, a traditional wrestling match, while Cole won the second fall, a Street Fight. O’Reilly then made Cole tapped out to win the third and final fall, while Cole had O’Reilly handcuffed to the top rope.

It was first revealed several weeks back that Cole’s contract expired in early July, but that he agreed to an extension that would see him work through SummerSlam Weekend for tonight’s Takeover 36 event. Cole was reportedly in contract negotiations with WWE at one point in the lead-up to Takeover.

In an update, tonight’s Takeover 36 loss was Cole’s final appearance with the NXT brand, according to PWInsider. It’s interesting to note that the report mentioned how this was Cole’s final NXT appearance. It remains to be seen if he will stay with the company for a call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

It was reported earlier this month that Cole talked with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon while backstage at a SmackDown taping, for a meeting that went extraordinarily well. It was said that McMahon took a liking to Cole on a personal level, and that Cole was wanted on the main roster. There were reportedly pitches made for Cole to work RAW or SmackDown, if he chose to re-sign with the company. It’s believed that AEW would be interested in signing Cole if he leaves WWE. Cole is engaged to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

