Adam Cole Responds To Being Body Shamed By Wrestling Fans On Social Media

AEW star Adam Cole talked about how wrestling fans body shame him on social media in an interview with TVInsider.com.

Cole said, “Early on I recognized part of being a public figure is expecting to hear scrutiny, expecting to hear judgment. That’s what being in the public eye really means. People are allowed to say what they want to say. Does it feel good? Not at all. It definitely doesn’t. At the same time, if I’m someone who wants to be in the entertainment business and in the public eye, I know it’s something I have to expect to deal with in a lot of ways. I know everyone handles it differently.

For me, I’ve gotten to the point where I kind of ignore it or block it out as best I can. I’m focused on making me the best version of me. I try not to get too discouraged with what social media can say.”