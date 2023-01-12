Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement

Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues.

Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.

Cole mentioned having a tear in his eye because he didn’t know what was wrong with him when Britt Baker asked him what was wrong. Cole then delivered the “bad news,” revealing that it is for the AEW locker room because he is returning. Cole stated that he thought his career was over, but it turns out that he is not.

