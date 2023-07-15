Adam Cole Reveals His Reaction To Finding Out About Plans For ALL IN

Adam Cole recently spoke with the BBC for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, MJF’s favorite wrestler spoke about when he first found out about plans for the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

I was informed pretty late in the day that I would be making a special announcement,” Cole said. “And it came down to the point where I was brought into the room, and they’re getting me in front of a camera, and they’re getting the lights set up, they’re doing soundchecks. And I’m waiting for somebody to tell me what the announcement is. No one’s told me. I’m going to make the announcement, but I don’t know what it is. So finally, I pipe up and I go, ‘Hey, what is the announcement?’

Cole continued, “And I was just very casually told, ‘Oh, yeah, AEW’s going to do a show called All In, and by the way, it’s in Wembley Stadium.’ My jaw hit the floor. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? The Wembley Stadium?’ And they go, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And then two minutes later, I made the announcement. So it all happened so, so quickly. So the genuine excitement that you see on my face in that announcement is incredibly real, considering I had just found out about it right before. It was awesome.”

Check out the complete interview at BBC.co.uk.