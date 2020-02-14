Adam Cole Reveals His WWE WrestleMania Dream Match

In an interview with FLO WWF, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole talked about his Wrestlemania dream match:

“So, if I could have a WrestleMania match with anybody right now in WWE, really in the world I would love to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania. I’ve wrestled him a couple of times before. He’s one of the absolute best I’ve ever faced before, but I’ve never beat him.”

“He’s a guy that I definitely want a chance to get in the ring with again. To me when I think of the top 3 performers in the world today, AJ Styles is always on my list. He’s just an unbelievably great athlete and I think we could have a really great match especially on a stage like WrestleMania, so AJ Styles would be my pick.”