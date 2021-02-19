Adam Cole Says He Will Talk When He Wants To

Adam Cole says he will explain his recent actions when he wants to. As noted, this week’s WWE NXT ended with Cole laying out Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor. Cole took to Twitter last night and sent a message on the attacks.

“I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when the Cole vs. Balor and Cole vs. O’Reilly matches will take place, but we will keep you updated.