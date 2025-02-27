Adam Cole Says Return To NJPW Is One Of His Top Goals

AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Bleacher Report on various topics, including how he feels after his ankle injury.

Cole said, “I feel the best that I’ve felt physically and mentally in years. I know when I was first coming back from injury, it was a little concerning to get out of my own head and try not to think about it, or think about what I was going to have to change or how I was going to adapt. But I swear to god, with my ankle taped up in my boots, I don’t even think about my ankle when I’m in there. I absolutely feel 100%.”

On if he’s had to change how he wrestles:

“That was a real discussion I was having with myself when I was coming back. Wondering if there were things I was going to have to change or if I was going to adapt, which I was prepared and ready for. But fortunately, based on being back for a few months, I feel as good as ever.”

On returning to NJPW being one of his top goals:

“The one for sure that I think I would love to do is I definitely want to go back to New Japan. I got the chance to wrestle there a few times and I got to do a Wrestle Kingdom show, which was amazing. But then right as I started going to Japan more often is when I left, so I was not able to continue going to Japan. So now that I’m back in All Elite Wrestling, the idea of being able to go over and wrestle for New Japan again is very high up on my list.”