Adam Cole Scheduled For 10/16 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

After his surprise return at AEW WrestleDream 2024 over the weekend, Adam Cole has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

“Adam Cole Returns to Dynamite,” the announcement began. “After shocking AEW Fans and MJF with his appearance at AEW WrestleDream, Adam Cole makes his return to #AEW Dynamite, LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS, THIS WEDNESDAY!”