Adam Cole Shares His Favorite Career Memory In AEW

Top AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Q101 on a number of topics, including what is one of his favorite career moments to date.

Cole said, “I was flown into Milwaukee instead of Chicago, so I stayed at a hotel that was about an hour and a half away from the venue. I got picked up, taken to the show as the show was already going on and me, and Bryan Danielson were taken to a trailer outside the building, so very few people, like including the talent, knew that we were even there. Kenny Omega is on the microphone and still no one had grabbed me yet. So I start panicking a little bit and I’m like, ‘Oh, no one’s here, did they forget? What’s going on?’ But no one forgot, they came up and grabbed me. Being in front of an AEW audience for the first time was surreal and just one of my favorite moments of my entire career.”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.