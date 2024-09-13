Adam Cole Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW hopes to end the year on a high note with the return of a top star who has been sidelined.

Adam Cole has been out of action since sustaining a broken ankle. He has been out since the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special when he was injured while running to the ring during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe. He jumped off the entrance ramp to the floor at ringside and began limping.

MJF and Cole had been scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream. Without Cole, MJF defended the titles in a handicap match and retained them. Cole remained on television to keep the storyline going while filming segments with Roderick Strong at his home.

Cole was revealed as The Devil at Worlds End, laying out MJF after losing the World Heavyweight Championship. MJF exacted his revenge at Double Or Nothing by laying out his former tag team partner.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cole was backstage at All Out and was walking around normally. It was also stated that Cole’s return date had yet to be determined.

We wish him speedy recovery.