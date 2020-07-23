Adam Cole Storms Off During Interview With Pat McAfee

Adam Cole was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and during the appearance, things got heated between Cole and McAfee. McAfee said the main reason why Cole was the longest-reigning NXT Champion was because of the Undisputed Era. McAfee then made fun of Cole for being “small” and Cole lost his composure. Cole shoved down a microphone, yelled at McAfee, and shoved McAfee’s co-host before walking off the set.
McAfee and his co-host discussed the angle on social media:
Well that was an interesting end to the @PatMcAfeeShow with @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/hHE0YvzHHq
minutes now trying to figure out what the hell just happened. I obviously never mean to disrespect anybody but, fuck that guy. There’s no way that’s how an ADULT human should act.
I pride our show on being a positive, good time having, upbeat show & he will never be invited back
Surprise surprise, @AdamColePro is a fucking scumbag. Acts like a child, breaks a mic, breaks a headset, sprays a litany of F bombs disrespecting @PatMcAfeeShow, shoves me, then storms out of the studio and leaves before anyone here can address it. Classic punk tendencies.
