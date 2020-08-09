Adam Cole Threatens Pat McAfee, Top WWE Network Shows, Sable Turns 53

– Former NXT Champion Adam Cole is threatening to hurt Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX. You can check out his tweet below.

I am going to hurt this chump. Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be. https://t.co/3SDPH2WUEn — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 8, 2020

– The most watched WWE Network shows in the last week were “Greatest Stars of the 90s” followed by “WWE Day of Extreme Rules: Bayley and Banks,” according to the Wrestling Observer.

– Former WWE star Sable, who is the wife of Brock Lesnar, turned 53 years old on Saturday.