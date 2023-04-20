Adam Cole Unsure What To Expect From Chris Jericho Rivalry In AEW

Adam Cole is ready for a Chris Jericho rivalry.

BAY-BAY!

The AEW star recently spoke with Headliner Chicago for an interview, during which he spoke about idolizing Chris Jericho growing up, and how he’s not sure what to expect from their ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.

“Yeah, so for anyone who’s followed my career, they know that Chris Jericho is a guy that I seriously idolized,” Cole stated. “He was someone that I watched and studied and enjoyed as a fan. So, for Adam Cole the fan, I’m very excited.”

Cole continued, “As far as what to expect, it’s Chris Jericho so you never know what to expect.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.