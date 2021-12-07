Adam Cole’s Response To People That Are ‘Concerned’ About His Position In AEW

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, Adam Cole commented on being part of AEW:

“The big difference here is looking at AEW as a whole, objectively. The biggest thing AEW does so well is that whether you’re in the first match, middle of the card, or main event; AEW does an excellent job of making every person feel special. Whether you hold a title or not, a lot of people in the company feel like stars because they are and AEW does a great job of building talent in many different ways.”

“For anyone who is concerned, if you just look at kind of where we’re going — I’m a member of The Elite, the number one heel faction in AEW. Between the matches that I’ve had with guys like Jungle Boy and the pay-per-view match we had. I’ve gone face-to-face with Hangman Adam Page. There are things happening to Adam Cole that I promise people are going to be very satisfied with, very happy with. At the end of the day, whether it’s Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NXT, or AEW…I always end up becoming the guy. This is not going to be any different, I promise you. No one has anything to worry about because I’m Adam Cole Bay Bay.”